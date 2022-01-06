The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens said Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes Sunday. Twenty-two Canadiens players and two coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following a 5-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.