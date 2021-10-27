NOTES: Filip Hronek returned to the lineup for Detroit, replacing injured D Gustav Lindstrom. Hronek made the move to the net that created Erne’s goal. ... Former Red Wings F Anthony Mantha had an assist in his first game against his former team. Washington acquired him at the trade deadline last season. ... C Nic Dowd returned for Washington after missing last game with a lower-body injury. With rookies Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre staying in the lineup, F Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch for the first time this season to make room for Dowd. ... The Red Wings were in Washington for the first time since March 12, 2020 — the day the NHL paused that season at the start of the pandemic.