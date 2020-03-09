The Hurricanes are 19-17-2 against conference opponents. Carolina has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 83.6% of opponent chances.
In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Carolina won 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Gagner leads the Red Wings with a minuszero in five games played this season. Dylan Larkin has totaled four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 46 total assists and has recorded 61 points. Jaccob Slavin has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.
Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Adam Erne: out (upper body).
Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (concussion/neck), James Reimer: out (lower-body), Ryan Dzingel: out (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.