DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

The team announced the move Friday. The 23-year-old Turgeon had six goals and 14 assists in 72 games last season for Grand Rapids of the AHL. He also played in four games with the Red Wings.

Turgeon played in five games with the Red Wings in 2017-18.

Detroit drafted Turgeon in the third round in 2014.

