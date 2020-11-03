Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.
Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman said previously the team would get deals done with Mantha and fellow forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi ended up being awarded a $3.5 million, one-year contract by an arbitrator, and now the Red Wings have secured Mantha’s services for a while.
