Brome will have a chance to contribute immediately when the NHL resumes play because the league-worst Red Wings desperately need help.
When the season was paused several weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, Detroit had 39 points, trailing the NHL-leading Boston Bruins by 61 points and every other last-place team by at least 14 points.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.