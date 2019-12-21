The Red Wings are 3-6-0 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 6.1 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads them with 24 total points.

AD

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Toronto won 6-0. Andreas Johnsson scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has recorded 38 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 total assists and has recorded 28 points. Robby Fabbri has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD