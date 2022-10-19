Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.
The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in Saturday's win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he did not play in a home game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
Vrana, who is from the Czech Republic, has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games. He was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft.
The Red Wings acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. A little more than a year ago, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.
The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.
