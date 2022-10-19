Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he’s cleared to compete for the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in Saturday's win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he did not play in a home game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Vrana, who is from the Czech Republic, has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games. He was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft.

The Red Wings acquired Vrana in a trade with the Capitals in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha. A little more than a year ago, the Red Wings gave him a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article