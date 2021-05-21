The Golden Knights, who won five of eight playoff series over the franchise’s first three seasons, are in front in another postseason matchup after scoring five unanswered goals to overtake the Wild during the second half of Game 3. That the Golden Knights have gotten this far without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who has missed the last three weeks due to an undisclosed injury and could return at some point during the series, is hardly a surprise to coach Pete DeBoer.