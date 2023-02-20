Reimer makes 26 saves, Sharks blank Kraken 4-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — James Reimer stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the season and the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-0 on Monday. Logan Couture, Evgeny Svechnikov, Noah Gregor and Michael Eyssimont scored for San Jose, which snapped a three-game skid. Erik Karlsson had two assists.

Martin Jones made 19 saves against his former team but lost his fourth straight start as Seattle was shut out for the third time this season.

After a scoreless first period, Couture was credited with his 20th goal of the season on a bizarre play midway through the second. Off a faceoff, Couture battled Seattle’s Yanni Gourde, who won the draw back toward his own goal and past Jones into the net.

Couture became the third Shark to reach 20 goals in at least 10 seasons, joining Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski.

Advertisement

Later in the second period, Svechnikov intercepted a pass by Vince Dunn and beat Jones on his own rebound to make it 2-0.

Gregor added a goal with 17.2 seconds remaining in the period and Eyssimont made it 4-0 late in the third.

Seattle’s Jared McCann and Eeli Tolvanen each saw five-game point streaks come to an end as the Kraken fell to 4-2 against San Jose in their history.

The Sharks won at home for the sixth time this season. Their 6-14-7 home record is the worst in the NHL.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

NOTES: Sharks RW Timo Meier missed the game with an upper-body injury, which occurred in the second period of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Buffalo. He is likely to return in the next game. ... C Tomas Hertl was also out for personal reasons, but is not expected to miss any further time. ... San Jose recalled RW Martin Kaut from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host Boston on Thursday.

Sharks: Host Nashville on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article