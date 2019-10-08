Filip Hronek scored for Detroit, which lost for the first time this season. Jimmy Howard stopped 26 shots.

An apparent goal by the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin 8:06 into the third period was overturned because it was ruled the play went into the zone offside, and Ritchie scored on a rebound 1:04 later to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead. Silfverberg made it 3-1, beating Howard from the inside edge of the left circle off the rush, 47 seconds after that.

Rakell tied it at 1, 4:52 into the third, when Hampus Lindholm’s shot bounced off Rakell, past Howard and into the net. Rakell’s first goal followed a turnover by Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi at his own blue line.

Hronek scored with 5 seconds left in the second period after hitting the goal post twice — one from each circle — during the previous 15 seconds or so.

The defenseman finally beat Gibson with a one-time slap shot from the left circle for his first goal of the season. It came with Howard out and Detroit playing 6-on-5, because a penalty was being called on the Ducks.

Larkin also hit the goal post for the Red Wings a little less than five minutes into the middle period.

NOTES: Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou made his season debut after missing the first two games with a lower-body injury. ... Anaheim C Sam Steel, who is out with a middle-body injury, skated on Tuesday morning but did not participate in line drills.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Red Wings: At Montreal on Thursday.

