Rittich stopped 43 shots for his seventh victory and second shutout.

Columbus (5-6-3) outshot the Flames 43-29 and goalie Joonas Korpisalo lost his third straight start.

Monahan got the Flames on the board early, beating Korpisalo with a high shot from right in front of the net at 3:44 of the first period. Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau assisted on Monahan’s third goal of the season.

Calgary led 2-0 after Korpisalo chased a wide shot by Derek Ryan, leaving an open net for Bennett, who buried the puck at 8:20 of the second period for his third goal of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk made it 3-0 with an empty-net goal at 17:21 of the third.

NOTES: Sonny Milano’s penalty with 27.5 seconds left in the first period was his sixth in 12 games. ,,, With the win, Calgary started its third back-to-back series of the season, while the Jackets finished their fourth. ... Kole Sherwood, a native of New Albany, Ohio, left in the second period after a punch in the face by Milan Lucic, but later returned.

NEXT UP

Flames: At Washington on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Las Vegas on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

