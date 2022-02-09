The division rivals were playing for the first time since the All-Star break, which came with both on a roll. Dallas has now won six of eight, while Nashville lost for the second time in six games.

Matt Duchene scored his 22nd for the Predators, who erased one-goal deficits with each of their goals. Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville. All-Star Roman Josi had two assists. Juuse Saros had 23 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as Chicago scored on its first two shots of the game and beat Edmonton.

Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots — the fourth time this season he’s had at least that many.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row and have just three wins in their last 11 at home. Mike Smith had 26 saves.

RED WINGS 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri scored goals and defenseman Marc Staal made the save of the game to help Detroit beat Philadelphia.

Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, and Morris Seider had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic had 21 saves.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton scored for Philadelphia, which was 16-0-1 in its last 17 home games against Detroit. Carter Hart had 28 saves.

Staal was in a timely spot to change the complexion of the game midway through the first period. Max Willman’s shot knocked off goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and trickled toward the goal line. Staal swooped in, swiped the puck after it dinged the post and kept the game tied 2-all.

FLAMES 6, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for his league-leading eighth shutout for Calgary.

Andrew Mangiapane had two goals, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored to help the Flames win for the sixth time in seven games. Calgary moved one point behind Los Angeles and Anaheim for second place in the Pacific Division with the Flames holding four games in hand on the Kings and five on the Ducks.

Markstrom, who got the 16th shutout of his career, improved to 18-10-5 this season. The Flames have won four straight at home.

Robin Lehner had 27 saves for Vegas.

COYOTES 5, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE — Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves and Nick Schmaltz scored twice for Arizona.

Phil Kessel and Anton Stralman both scored as Arizona built a 3-1 lead, and Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left after Seattle pulled to 3-2. The Coyotes rebounded from a lopsided loss in Vancouver a night earlier to knocked off Seattle for the second time this season.

Seattle rallied in the third as Colin Blackwell scored early in the period, and Calle Jarnkrok scored into an open net off a great pass by Yanni Gourde with 4:08 left. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

