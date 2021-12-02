NOTES: Dallas D John Klingberg was scratched, also because of an illness not related to COVID-19. ... Pavelski has nine points (three goals, six assists) in the last four games. ... Hakanpaa had two points for the first time in 82 career NHL games. His four points this season have equaled his season-best four points from 2020-21. ... Columbus has allowed opponents at least 33 shots on goal in seven straight games. ... The Blue Jackets expected to have C Emil Bernstrom (strained oblique) dressed for the first time this season, but he was inactive for the 21st game.