Paul Stastny had two goals for the Jets, Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.

With the Jets leading 3-2, Gurianov’s screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 4:32 left in the third period to tie it. Jamie Benn and Ryan Suter assisted.

Stastny had given the Jets the lead at 12:19 of the third when he converted a pass from behind the net from Blake Wheeler.

Winnipeg tied the game at 2 early in the third when Connor pounced on Evgeny Svechnikov’s rebound and got the puck past Holtby off a Dallas defenseman at the 1:21 mark. Pierre-Luc Dubois also assisted.

That came after the Stars had taken a 2-1 lead into the third period. After Nikolaj Ehlers fell inside the Dallas blue line, the Stars had a 2-on-1. Robertson converted that with a backhand shot after taking a pass from Thomas Harley at 19:09 of the second.

The Stars opened the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the first period. Robertson took a pass from Suter at the point, then completely deked Hellebuyck to the ice and slid a backhand into the empty net.

Stastny tied it at 1 on a second-period power play. He converted a pretty pass from Andrew Copp with Stars forward Riley Tufte off for slashing at 13:23. Ehlers also assisted.

NOTES: Ehlers returned after missing 19 games with a torn MCL. ... Jets D Nathan Beaulieu hobbled off the ice late in the first period after a collision.

