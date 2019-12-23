On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together.

Roenick said they went on vacation together because his wife, Tracy, and Tappen are good friends. When another resort guest asked about the situation, he recalled, “I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us.”

“If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen,” Roenick said.

Roenick subsequently praised Tappen as “one of the most professional sports personalities I know.”

Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn’t say no right away.” He then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Carter’s.

“It’s good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there,” Roenick said.

He also called Sharp, a former teammate, “one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet” and said, “I think he’s been great for NBC.”

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He has been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.

