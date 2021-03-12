Kaprizov has four goals in the last two games and 10 overall. The 23-year-old leads NHL rookies in scoring.
Minnesota is 10-2-1 since Feb. 18, leading the NHL in wins, points and goals in that span.
Adin Hill made 28 saves in his second start of the season for Arizona.
The teams will meet again in St. Paul on Sunday and Tuesday night.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLUES 4, OT
ST. LOUIS — Reilly Smith scored on a power play at 2:38 of overtime to lift Vegas past St. Louis.
Smith connected on a off-timer off Jonathan Marchessault’s pass.
Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Alec Martinez and Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing after being removed from COVID-19 protocol due to a false positive, made 19 saves.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Zach Sanford and Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 35 saves. The Blues have played four straight overtime games, losing the last three.
The teams complete a two-game set Saturday.
