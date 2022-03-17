The Blues tied it 2-2 in the third period when Barbashev scored his 19th goal at 1:49. Barbasev poked in the rebound of Brandon Saad wraparound attempt.

NOTES: The Penguins have an NHL-high 44 road points at 20-7-4. ... Blues LW Pavel Buchnevich returned to the lineup. Buchnevich, who took a high hit from Ottawa forward Austin Watson late in a March 8 game, has practiced with the team in each of the last two days and is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... RW Kasperi Kapanen appeared in game No. 100 with Pittsburgh.