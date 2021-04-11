Libor Hajek and Brendan Smith scored in the second period for the Rangers, who are 4-1-2 in their last seven games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves — including 15 in the first period.

In the extra period, Pulock got a pass from Barzal and beat Shesterkin from the right side on the blocker side for his first goal since March 7, 2020.

Seconds earlier, Shesterkin had made a sliding save going to his right on an attempt by Travis Zajac, resulting in a faceoff in the left circle.

Both teams had chances late in regulation. Kevin Rooney fired a shot off Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield’s skate and the crossbar with about 3 minutes left. The Islanders had a chance on the other end, but Shesterkin denied Andy Greene’s attempt 45 seconds later.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Rangers came out aggressive in the second and had several scoring chances while outshooting the Islanders 9-2 over the first 13 minutes of the period.

Pavel Buchnevich hit a goalpost near the midpoint, and Sorokin denied Jacob Trouba’s tip try 5 seconds later.

Hajek pulled the Rangers to 2-1 as his shot from the point got through traffic and beat Sorokin for his second with 9:37 left in the middle period.

Smith tied it less than two minutes later as he pounced on a loose puck in the middle and fired a shot that beat Sorokin high for his third with 7:44 left. Rookie right wing Vitali Kravtsov got his first NHL point on the play in his fifth game.

The Islanders outshot the Rangers 17-8 in the first period, scoring early and late to take a 2-0 lead.

Palmieri got the Islanders on the scoreboard with his first goal since being acquired from New Jersey last Wednesday. On a power play, Josh Bailey’s shot from the right point was deflected by Brock Nelson to Palmieri, who put it in from the left side for his ninth of the season at 1:47.

Pageau doubled the Islanders’ lead in the closing seconds of the opening period. Mathew Barzal brought the puck up the ice, passed to Jordan Eberle on the right side. Eberle passed it across to Pageau, who fired one-timer past Shesterkin on the glove side with 8 seconds remaining for his 12th.

PENALTIES

Two nights after the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad was whistled for the game’s only penalty in a 4-1 win, each time was called for three. The Islanders went 1 for 3 on the power play, and the Rangers were 0 for 3.

ROSTER UPDATE

The Islanders placed F Ross Johnston on IR and moved F Oliver Wahlstrom from the taxi squad to the roster. Wahlstrom replaced Leo Komarov in the active lineup. Coach Barry Trotz said F Michael Dal Colle ‘is progressing’ with his lower-body injury but isn’t ready to play yet. Trotz added that returning for the upcoming games at Boston is possible.

With the exception of Shesterkin starting in place of Alexandar Georgiev, the Rangers used the same lineup as they did in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Friday night.

SPECIAL DATE

On this date in 1975, the Islanders beat the Rangers on J.P. Parise’s goal 11 seconds into overtime at Madison Square Garden to win a three-game opening-round playoff series. It gave the Islanders, in their third season, their first postseason series win in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At New Jersey on Tuesday to open a stretch of four games in six days against the Devils.

Islanders: At Boston for a two-game series on Thursday and Friday.

