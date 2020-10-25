Reinhart ranks second behind Jack Eichel in Sabres points since the two became teammates in 2015.
Ullmark went 17-14-3 in 34 games last season with a 2.69 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. The 27-year-old Swede is expected to again split time in net with Carter Hutton, but could be the Sabres’ goalie of the near future.
Buffalo has one arbitration hearing left, on Nov. 4 with winger Victor Olofsson.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.