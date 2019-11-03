The 23-year-old Pilut played 33 games for the Sabres last season. He started this season with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate in Rochester after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Scandella has missed Buffalo’s last three games after sustaining a lower-body injury in a game against the New York Rangers on Oct. 24.

The Sabres also announced goaltender Andrew Hammond will travel with the team to Sweden.

