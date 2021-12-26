Buffalo entered the NHL’s holiday break on Wednesday after placing forwards Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza in the protocol.
The Sabres are scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.
The NHL on Friday delayed its return to play by postponing its 14-game schedule on Monday. Teams were still scheduled to return on Sunday, with games tentatively scheduled to resume on Tuesday.
The NHL entered its break with 10 of its 32 teams’ activities placed on pause.
