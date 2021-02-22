McCabe, a second-round pick in the 2012 draft, has one goal and two assists in 13 games this season. He has 18 goals and 59 assists in 353 career games with Buffalo.
He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
The last-place Sabres are also without defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is recovering from a severe bout with COVID-19 and hasn’t played since Jan. 31.
Buffalo recalled forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Brandon Davidson from the taxi squad before facing the Islanders on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.