The injury occurred during Skinner’s 700th career game, and following an offseason in which he signed an eight-year, $72 million contract in becoming Buffalo’s second highest-paid player.
Skinner scored a career-best 40 goals and added 23 assists in his first year with the Sabres last year.
The 10-year veteran has been inconsistent this season while adjusting to a second-line role after spending most of last season playing alongside captain Jack Eichel.
Skinner has just 11 goals and eight assists in 39 games. He was in the midst of an 11-game stretch in which he’s produced just one assist.
