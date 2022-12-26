Sabres game at Columbus postponed due to travel restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL on Monday because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.
Buffalo has won four straight but hasn’t played since closing a three-game road trip with a 3-2 victory at Vegas on Dec. 19. The Sabres’ home game against Tampa Bay on Dec. 23 was postponed as a result of the storm.
Buffalo is next scheduled to play on Thursday night, when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings.
In another weather-related postponement, St. Bonaventure rescheduled its college women’s basketball game against Buffalo to Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, but it was moved back a day to allow players to return to campus following their holiday break.
