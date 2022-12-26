Sabres game at Columbus postponed due to travel restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL on Monday because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.

A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close 50 inches of snow on the area since Friday. The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus on Tuesday morning following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break, which runs through Monday night.