The Sabres can retain Reinhart’s rights for one more season but expect the player to seek a longer-term deal after being limited to signing one- and two-year extensions the past three years. Buffalo took the calculated risk to keep goalie Linus Ullmark at the trade deadline, with the intention to re-sign him before his contact expires this summer. Defenseman Jake McCabe is a pending free agent, who has been out since blowing out his right knee in February.