Sabres hold off Jets 3-2 for 5th straight victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.
Owen Power and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin each had a pair of assists, and Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots.
Nate Schmidt and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.
Thompson made it 2-0 in the second on a one-timer off Alex Tuch’s pass. Tuch has a seven-game point streak, the second-longest point run in his career.
Olafsson boosted the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal midway through the third.
