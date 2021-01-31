New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division games a season ago. Goalies for the Devils recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.
The teams play for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Sabres: Sam Reinhart: day to day (upper body).
Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.