Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).
Panthers Injuries: None listed.
