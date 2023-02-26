Sabres place top-line forward Alex Tuch on injured reserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will have to continue their late-season playoff push without top-line forward Alex Tuch, who is out indefinitely after being placed on injured reserve on Sunday.
Tuch, at one point, appeared to hurt his left leg while battling for a loose puck behind the Panthers’ net.
The 26-year-old Tuch has been a mainstay on a line centered by Tage Thompson and rounded out by Jeff Skinner, and ranks second on the team with 28 goals and 62 points — both career highs. He had scored four goals in his past five games, including the game-winner at Florida.
The Sabres, who host the Washington Capitals on Sunday, called up Vinnie Hinostroza from the minors to fill Tuch’s roster spot. Buffalo opened the day 30-23-4 and in a tightly contested race for the Eastern Conference’s two wild-card playoff berths as it tries to end an NHL-record 11-year postseason drought.
