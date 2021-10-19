Canucks: Placed D Travis Hamonic on temporary leave of absence to deal with an undisclosed personal issue, general manager Jim Benning announced Monday. The 31-year-old did not report to training camp after signing a two-year, $6 million contract extension in July. After clearing waivers and being assigned to the minors last week, Hamonic’s salary will not count toward the cap while he is on leave. “The mutually agreed-upon leave of absence will give Travis time as he works through his personal matters,” Benning said. As a member of the Calgary Flames in 2020, Hamonic was the first player to opt out of playing in the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Assigned F Nic Petan to the minors to make room for Boeser on the roster.