Granato emerged as a front-running candidate by surprise in how the Sabres responded once he was promoted. The Sabres went 6-18-4 and were outscored 95-58 in 28 games under Krueger. In 28 games under Granato, Buffalo went 9-16-3 and were outscored 101-76. The Sabres also rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods under Granato after going 0-16-1 under Krueger.