Buffalo placed defensemen Zach Bogosian, Brandon Montour and Matt Hunwick and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on injured reserve. Bogosian is out indefinitely while recovering from hip surgery, while Montour is out with a hand injury.
Hunwick is expected to miss the entire season with neck injury.
The Sabres also promoted forward Curtis Lazar and defenseman Jean-Sebastien Dea and Lawrence Pilut.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD