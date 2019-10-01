BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres set their 23-player regular-season roster by demoting forward Victor Olofsson and defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the minors.

Though the two rookies were sent down to Rochester on Tuesday, both are expected to be back on the Sabres’ roster Thursday, when Buffalo opens the season at Pittsburgh. The demotions were part of a series of moves the team made in order to be under the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap.