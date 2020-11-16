The 19-year-old Quinn finished in a tie for eighth in the OHL with 89 points, and helped his hometown Ottawa 67s finish with a league-best 50-11-1 record.
With a season of OHL eligibility left, Quinn’s contract wouldn’t kick in this year unless he plays 10 games with the Sabres.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.