“The work Oskari has put in to improve his game has paid off during his last two seasons,” Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “His success on the international stage and what he’s done as a 19- and 20-year-old playing in a professional league is impressive.”
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Laaksonen is expected to spend time developing in the minors.
