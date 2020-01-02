Frolik has just five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Flames this year after scoring 15 or more eight times in 12 NHL seasons.

The 29-year-old Scandella was in the final year of a five-year, $20 million contract and eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following this season. He’s a 10-year veteran who was acquired by Buffalo in a multiplayer deal with the Minnesota Wild following the 2016-17 season.

AD

AD

The trade comes as Sabres are slumping and players are complaining about their ice time. Defenseman Zach Bogosian asked to be traded last month and was followed by third-line forward Evan Rodrigues, who went public with his trade request Tuesday.

Scandella is a defensive-minded player who had just three goals and nine points in 31 games this season.

At 6-foot-3, Scandalla provides additional size to a Canadiens’ blue line that already includes Shea Weber.

Montreal also acquired forward Andrew Sturtz and a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Ottawa for defenseman Mike Reilly on Thursday.

The Sabres benefit by freeing his $4 million hit against the salary cap. Buffalo was also carrying eight defensemen on its roster — one more than usual.

AD

The 31-year-old Frolik is also in the final year of a five-year, $21 million contract.

Buffalo has lost four straight and is 1-6-1 in its past eight entering its home game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD