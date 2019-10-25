Portland finished 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.5 last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Kings Injuries: Buddy Hield: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).
Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: day to day (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
