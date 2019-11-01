Utah finished 50-32 overall and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 18.8 from the free throw line and 36.3 from beyond the arc.

Sacramento and Utah matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 113-81 on Oct. 26. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 26 points.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

Jazz Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

