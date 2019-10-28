Denver went 54-28 overall and 20-21 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 52.2 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

