Sam Gagner breaks late tie, Jets beat Flames 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola’s point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Nikita Zadorov and Mikael Backlund scored Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots. The Flames dropped to 18-14-7.
Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead with 9:38 left. The Flames responded quickly, with Backlund’s backhander getting between Hellebuyck’s pads with 8:02 to go.
