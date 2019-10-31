San Antonio went 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

