New York finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference play and 8-33 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

