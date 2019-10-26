Washington went 32-50 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from deep last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), Isaiah Thomas: day to day (thumb), C.J. Miles Jr.: day to day (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).

