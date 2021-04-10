The Kings are 15-18-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has surrendered 17 power-play goals, killing 85.1% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on April 3, San Jose won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 17 assists and has 33 points this season. Tomas Hertl has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Anze Kopitar has 40 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 32 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.