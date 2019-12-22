The Golden Knights are 8-3-2 against division opponents. Vegas has allowed 21 power-play goals, stopping 83.1% of opponent opportunities.

San Jose took down Vegas 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 14 goals and has collected 29 points. Erik Karlsson has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Max Pacioretty has recorded 36 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has collected two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Antti Suomela: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

