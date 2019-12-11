The Rangers are 7-6-1 on the road. New York averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 14 total penalties.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 29 points, scoring nine goals and adding 20 assists. Timo Meier has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 22 total assists and has collected 36 points. Jacob Trouba has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, five penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Rangers: Marc Staal: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

