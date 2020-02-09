The Flames are 9-8-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

AD

In their last matchup on Feb. 4, San Jose won 3-1. Joe Thornton recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 21 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 37 points. Kevin Labanc has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

AD

Tkachuk has recorded 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.