Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: San Jose leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 5-2.

The Sharks have gone 25-11-5 in home games. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 153 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 22-20-8 in conference play. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 67 assists and has recorded 83 points this season. Tomas Hertl has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-20 in 82 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sharks: Averaging 3.5 goals, 6.0 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche Injuries: Derick Brassard: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.