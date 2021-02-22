The Wild are 8-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 27 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Jan. 24, San Jose won 5-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with seven assists and has 12 points this season. Couture has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.
Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 11 points, scoring three goals and registering eight assists. Jordan Greenway has 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.
Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols), Erik Karlsson: out (groin).
Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.