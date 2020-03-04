Minnesota Wild (33-26-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Minnesota Wild after Evander Kane scored two goals in the Sharks’ 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

The Sharks are 18-18-1 in conference play. San Jose averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Kane leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Wild are 8-10-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 44 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, San Jose won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antti Suomela leads the Sharks with a plus-four in 17 games played this season. Kane has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Jonas Brodin leads the Wild with a plus-16 in 66 games played this season. Kevin Fiala has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jacob Middleton: out (lower-body).

Wild: None listed.

